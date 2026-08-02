Game over for Gianni Infantino? UEFA 'accelerate' plans to topple FIFA president after World Cup sell-off plan U-turn

UEFA has been the loudest critic of the commercial sell-off proposal, previously threatening a total boycott of FIFA competitions if the plan remained active. Now, the European governing body is 'accelerating' its efforts to ensure Infantino does not serve another term, according to Sky News. The report suggests that it is no longer a matter of if Infantino will be challenged, but when. UEFA Vice President Laura McAllister confirmed the shift in mood, stating that "trust in the president of FIFA has been badly shaken." Furthermore, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked national federations to revoke their previous letters of support for Infantino’s re-election, as per talkSPORT.

The European body released a scathing official statement on Saturday after the plan collapsed, making it clear they have lost all confidence in the current leadership. The statement read: "We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account.

"It is right that, in the coming days and weeks, UEFA will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again.

"That review should be thorough and fundamental. No option should be off the table. The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family."