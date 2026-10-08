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'Own it!' - Gary Lineker urges Manchester City to accept punishment as club faces prospect of stripped titles
City found guilty on virtually all charges
Just over a week ago, the Premier League announced that an independent panel found Manchester City guilty of all financial charges following an eight-week hearing that concluded in late 2024. Despite allegedly learning of the looming verdict during the summer, the Etihad giants proceeded to spend approximately £400 million in the recent transfer window.
The club has already lodged an appeal, with a final resolution anticipated in January. Concurrently, a separate hearing will determine the exact sanctions. Penalties could range from substantial fines and transfer embargoes to a devastating points deduction that would effectively guarantee relegation from the top flight.
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Lineker demands accountability
Speaking at Leaders Week London 2026 at Stamford Bridge, Lineker warned that the situation looks bleak for the Manchester outfit. He immediately dismissed any suggestions of an orchestrated plot against the club.
"It looks really bad for Manchester City," the former England striker said. "When they talk about the Premier League conspiracy theories, you just think to yourself, well, this is actually the last thing in the world that the Premier League would want.
"So, I'd love to see City now just own it and just say, 'OK, we got it wrong but for the good of the game, we'll accept it, accept whatever punishment comes our way and we'll carry on.
"That would be a blessing and they could save their face a little bit. At the moment that doesn't look very likely. But it is damaging. I wouldn't be surprised if it goes down the route of titles being stripped."
Lineker also highlighted the collateral damage that severe penalties will inflict on innocent parties. "Ultimately, who suffers from that? Players and fans," he continued. "It's going to be one of those punishments, and it has to be, obviously, severe, because we are talking about a lot of offences. So it's going to be difficult, and everyone will have a different idea of what this should be."
Drawing on his own playing days, the former Match of the Day host empathised with the current squad. "It's not something I've really experienced very often in my career," he said. "I remember when English clubs were banned from Europe, and it cost me playing in the European Cup for Everton. So, again, players will suffer from this, and that's that."
Rivals wait in the wings
The ripple effects of the guilty verdict are already being felt across the English game. Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United were reportedly informed of the panel's decision before the rest of the league. These four rivals have notably reserved their legal right to pursue compensation from City.
City’s leadership will undoubtedly draw confidence from their track record in legal battles. The Etihad outfit successfully overturned a two-year UEFA Champions League ban in 2020 and will desperately hope their current appeal yields a similar reprieve by the new year.
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A hostile Anfield awaits
Enzo Maresca's side must momentarily set aside their off-field turmoil as they prepare for a monumental Premier League clash this Sunday. City travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool, one of the clubs actively monitoring the legal and compensation fallout. The Citizens can expect a fiercely hostile reception when they step onto the Anfield pitch amidst the ongoing controversy.
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