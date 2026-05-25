'Fuming' Wayne Rooney blasts guard of honours for Bernardo Silva & John Stones during Man City send-off game vs Aston Villa

During the match against Aston Villa, both Silva and Stones were given guards of honour by both sets of players as they were substituted off in the second half. While the gestures were intended to honour their immense contributions to City, Rooney felt the timing was entirely inappropriate for a top-flight fixture.

"It's incredible," Rooney told BBC Match of the Day. "I've seen a few things this season, and it just makes me sad that some of these things are happening in football. Bernardo Silva and John Stones have been incredible for Manchester City and they deserve it, but do it after the game. If I was in that Aston Villa team, I'd be fuming."











