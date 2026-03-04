Fulham & Mexico star Raul Jimenez ranks himself above Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in one key area

Jimenez was bullish when explaining his reasoning for putting himself at the top of the pile, stating: "Whether you like it or not, I have a better success rate than all of the ones you mentioned. I don't know if I'm the best in the world, but it's something that characterizes me. I'll stick with myself." It is a bold claim for any player to make, but the statistics suggest that the former Wolves man has plenty of evidence to support his confidence when standing over the ball.

Indeed, the numbers illustrate a stark difference in efficiency compared to the two players who dominated the Ballon d'Or for nearly two decades. While Messi bagged a brilliant brace for Inter Miami recently, his career penalty conversion rate sits at approximately 77.8 percent (112 out of 144). Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury following a match where he uncharacteristically missed a spot-kick, leaving his career average at 83.5 percent (182 out of 218) - figures that pale in comparison to Jimenez's staggering 96 percent success rate.