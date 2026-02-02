From Alex Freeman landing at Villarreal to Ricardo Pepi failing to join Fulham: USMNT winners and losers of the January transfer window

The January transfer window is now closed. Well, the European portion is at least as the MLS winter window remains open.
It wasn’t an explosive transfer window for U.S. Men’s National Team players, but it was an important one for anyone with World Cup ambitions this summer. Only a handful of Americans changed clubs, while several high-profile moves ultimately fell apart. That caution was no accident - World Cup-year windows tend to be conservative, with clubs and players alike reluctant to take risks so close to a major tournament.
GOAL is here to look back at what did, and didn't, happen, though, by picking out American soccer's winners and losers of the January transfer window...