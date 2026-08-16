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Frank Lampard eyes Chelsea double swoop as Coventry target Mykhailo Mudryk and 'untouchable' starlet
Lampard targets Mudryk for Premier League return
Lampard has previously registered his interest in bringing Mudryk to the Midlands as he prepares for a daunting Premier League opener against Arsenal. The Sky Blues secured a historic return to the top flight by winning the Championship title and Lampard is eager to add elite quality to a squad that has already seen several new arrivals this summer.
The Ukraine international recently returned to Xabi Alonso’s squad after resolving a long-running doping case with the Football Association. Mudryk had been provisionally suspended since November 2024 for an adverse finding of meldonium, but the FA ended proceedings after he served a ban equivalent to one year and eight months.
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Coventry eye 'untouchable' Acheampong
Mudryk is not the only Blue on Lampard’s radar, however, with the manager also making an approach for academy graduate Acheampong. The 20-year-old defender is regarded as one of the brightest prospects at Cobham, having made 44 senior appearances since his debut in 2024.
Despite Chelsea initially placing an 'untouchable' tag on the youngster, their rigid stance seems to be relenting in the closing stages of the window. According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy could now be receptive to a deal that facilitates his growth under Lampard’s tutelage.
Alonso shapes Chelsea squad
The potential departures of Mudryk and Acheampong come as Xabi Alonso continues to ruthlessly reshape the Chelsea roster. The Blues have been active in the market, most notably completing a £52m deal for Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace to bolster their backline. The France international arrival threatens to severely restrict Acheampong's playing time this season. This influx of defensive talent has already seen Trevoh Chalobah depart for Italian side Como, and more exits could be on the cards.
For Mudryk, a move to Coventry would allow him to stay in England rather than joining Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg. Reports suggest the winger would prefer to remain in the Premier League if a loan becomes inevitable. Lampard believes the Ukrainian’s explosive pace and directness could be the X-factor Coventry needs to survive.
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Sky Blues prepare for Arsenal test
The clock is ticking for Lampard to finalise his business before the Sky Blues host the champions at the Ricoh Arena. The manager has been clear about his desire to add Premier League pedigree to his ranks, and Acheampong fits the bill perfectly. Despite his age, the defender would offer top-flight experience, having made 17 league appearances last term during his breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s willingness to do business with their greatest-ever player could define Coventry’s summer. While the Blues would naturally prefer to keep a talent like Acheampong long-term, the arrival of Lacroix has shifted the hierarchy.
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