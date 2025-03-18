FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-TRAININGAFP
Parshva Shah

France players & staff unite in support of Adrien Rabiot's mum Veronique after abhorrent 'betrayal for whores' banners that mocked her and midfielder's deceased father

A. RabiotFranceParis Saint-Germain vs MarseilleParis Saint-GermainMarseilleLigue 1

France's players and coaching staff showcased support for Adrien Rabiot's mother Veronique after PSG ultras mocked her in a barbaric manner.

  • French players and staff in support of Rabiot and mother Veronique
  • PSG ultras targeted his family through abusive banners against Marseille
  • Official complaint filed following incident
