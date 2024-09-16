Football fans call for Man City to be stripped of titles and ejected from the Premier League if they're found guilty of breaking FFP rules as new survey reveals opinions on potential punishments
Football fans in the UK have called for Manchester City to be stripped of their league titles if found guilty of flouting FFP rules.
- Fans want City to be stripped of titles
- FFP case began on Monday
- Man City face Inter next in Champions League