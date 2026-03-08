Fermin Lopez admits Barcelona are wary of Newcastle's 'difficult stadium' and 'physical' style

"We suffered a bit towards the end, but I think we defended very well in the final minutes. I am very delighted with the victory," Fermin said after the game, as per Mundo Deportivo. "We know we must maintain this advantage, and knowing Real Madrid won yesterday, it was crucial to get the win today. We did exactly that and we are thrilled. Now our focus turns to Tuesday."

Looking ahead to the European clash with Newcastle, the midfielder admitted that the physical nature of the Premier League side is a major concern for the Blaugrana. "We head into it in good spirits after the win. We also know we will face a similar match to the one here, in a very difficult stadium against a very physical opponent. We hope to put in a great performance, play our normal game and win," he added.