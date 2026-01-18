‘Fairytale shout!’ - Vinicius Junior ‘too old’ for Chelsea transfer as Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ generates talk of interest from the Premier League

Vinicius is approaching the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, which is forcing La Liga giants Real to make some big decisions. Extended terms for the Brazil international are not being ruled out - especially as Xabi Alonso, a coach that he butted heads with, has been relieved of his coaching duties.

Fresh talks with the South American are being planned in Madrid, with the hope being that a compromise can be reached which suits all parties. Vinicius has, however, been giving little away when it comes to his future plans and continues to keep his options open.

Lucrative offers are said to have been readied in the Saudi Pro League, with the riches available there becoming impossible to ignore, while heavyweight teams in England are reported to have Vinicius on their radar.