Ezri Konsa reveals transfer stance on Arsenal move as Aston Villa stun Gunners by demanding DOUBLE their opening bid

Arteta has been vocal about his desire to continue spending, insisting that the club's ambition to stay at the top remains as strong as ever. Speaking after a recent pre-season draw with Como, the Spaniard was candid about the challenges of the summer market.

"There is more that we want to do because every time we have an opportunity to improve the squad and bring more quality and depth to the squad, we need to do that," Arteta said. "We are actively trying to do so. The thing in the market, it doesn’t just depend on you, and we are very clear on that. But the approach, the will and the desire of the club, that’s unquestionable, and we want to try to do that."



