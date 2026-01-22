Getty
Explained: Why Cole Palmer missed Chelsea’s Champions League win over Pafos as Liam Rosenior reveals why he substituted Reece James
Goals & games in disrupted season for Chelsea talisman Palmer
Palmer has endured a disrupted 2025-26 campaign, with physical struggles holding him back. He has been restricted to just 13 appearances across all competitions, with five goals being recorded across those outings.
The 23-year-old is integral to Chelsea’s plans when fit, meaning that he will always be handled with care. That was the thought process behind leaving Palmer out of a meeting with Cypriot opposition.
- Getty
Why Palmer missed Pafos clash & update on James
Rosenior had revealed prior to kick-off against Pafos that Palmer was nursing a “little bit of tightness in his thigh”. The Blues’ head coach went on to say, with the expectation being that Chelsea will have their No.10 back for a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday: “It was precautionary.
“He felt something really minor in the game against Brentford. It was quite early on so credit to him for playing through it. I don’t want to risk any players at this stage, especially players of his quality. He’s got a really good chance to be involved and start the game on Sunday, and we will keep preparing him for that.”
While fears have been calmed when it comes to Palmer’s fitness, similar questions have been hanging over club captain Reece James and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. Neither managed to finish the continental clash with Pafos.
Both were replaced at half-time, with Rosenior being forced to shuffle his pack. First-choice shot-stopper Robert Sanchez and exciting Brazilian wonderkid Estevao were introduced off the bench - with Chelsea going on to claim a 1-0 victory courtesy of Moises Caicedo’s 78th-minute goal.
Rosenior said of Jorgensen, with it not immediately clear what his fitness issue is: “Unfortunately Filip picked something up. I’m devastated for him because he’s really impressed me, not just the game at Charlton but how he’s trained. Hopefully Filip can get better really quickly.”
Chelsea’s new manager went on to say of his skipper, with any injury concerns around James being eased: “We are playing Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, so we want to make sure Reece is available as much as possible because he’s an outstanding player and a leader in our group.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
New Chelsea boss looking to get fans on side
The Blues were not at their dominant best against Pafos, much to the frustration of those in the stands. They did, however, get the job done and Rosenior is eager to get everybody pulling in the same direction.
He said of getting fans on board with his project: “I just have to keep focussing on the job, which is try to win as many games as possible. Yeah, I can't affect what people prejudge me as or prejudge things that are happening.
“Well, from my point of view, I'm very excited for the future of the club with the squad that we have, the youth of the squad, how much it can improve. And with small things and little tweaks and little improvements, I think this team can go a long way. I would love the fans to be with us and to be with me. But to do that, I need to earn that. It's two-way.”
- Getty
Four games in different competitions: Rosenior's start at Chelsea
Chelsea took the decision to part company with Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day, despite seeing the Italian guide them to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025. Reins were quickly passed to Rosenior as he was prised away from the Blues’ sister club in Ligue 1, Strasbourg.
His first four games at the club have come in different competitions, with three victories being picked up along the way. Rosenior’s only defeat came against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but they only trail that contest 3-2 and more major silverware remains up for grabs.
Advertisement