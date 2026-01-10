'Everybody wanted him!' - Man City star blown away by Antoine Semenyo performance in thumping 10-1 FA Cup win

Lewis shared his and his teammates excitement at Semenyo's recruitment. He said: "It's not a surprise for us because everyone has seen how good of a player he is in the Premier League.

"Everybody wanted him, there's a reason for that and he's shown that today. It feels like a seamless transition into the team.

"He's a really good person as well which is another positive."

With Pep Guardiola serving a one-game touchline ban for receiving three yellow cards, his assistant Pep Lijnders deputised for him in the dugout and post match press interview.

"I think a lot of good performances today," said Ljinders. "A lot of good individual performances. I think when the team plays like that it becomes easier for the individual, but Antoine is settling well.

"He is a humble guy and we have followed him for a long time, but he brings something to the frontline - what we really want and what we need.

"He can attack quick, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn't stop. I think you see today that he can adapt quite quickly to our style. It's nice to have him with us."

