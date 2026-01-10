Manchester City player ratings vs Exeter City: Antoine Semenyo is up and running! £65m signing scores and assists as Pep Guardiola's youthful side score TEN in incredible FA Cup rout

In the first-ever meeting between the two sides, Exeter were almost in dreamland when defender Ed Turns rose highest inside the penalty area, but his header was well-saved by City’s cup goalkeeper James Trafford after five minutes.

After overcoming the scare, City soon took the lead when centre-back Alleyne, who only made his debut for the club in Wednesday’s Premier League draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, bundled the ball home after a goalmouth scramble just seven minutes later.

Continuing to dominate proceedings, Guardiola’s men quickly doubled their lead when Rodri lashed a fierce, long-range effort past Joe Whitworth after 24 minutes. And then it was a tale of two own goals as Exeter duo Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater each put through their own net in an unfortunate five-minute spell at the end of the first half.

Picking up from where they left off after the break, Semenyo - who only completed his move from Bournemouth on Friday - capped off a whirlwind week by setting up Rico Lewis for City’s fifth, before scoring the sixth himself with a composed finish after 54 minutes.

Making a host of second-half changes, City were able to hand a second debut to substitute Stephen Mfuni, who joined fellow academy graduate Ryan McAidoo in making his maiden bow in blue. And the youngsters watched on as City made it 7-0 when midfielder Tijjani Reijnders built on his recent goals against Nottingham Forest and Chelsea by finding the back of the net after 71 minutes.

City, who have reached the final in the previous three editions of the FA Cup, then added further gloss to their thumping victory when substitute Nico O’Reilly and McAidoo scored in an outrageous seven-minute spell.

However, Exeter - after what was a devastating beatdown - finally had something to smile about when substitute George Birch pulled a goal back for Gary Caldwell's side, before City defender Lewis restored the hosts' nine-goal advantage with his second strike of the afternoon.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...