'I wish he'd come back' - Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update after striker misses Leeds win

The Haaland setback was not the only thing on Guardiola’s mind, as the City boss launched a scathing attack on the fixture organisers. City’s upcoming FA Cup tie at Newcastle has been scheduled for an 8pm kick-off, a decision that has left Guardiola fuming given the proximity to their European commitments.

"We have three days until Nottingham Forest," Guardiola noted. "And then after in the FA Cup, thank you so much for letting us play at 8pm instead of 3pm so we have less recover to play Real Madrid. So again thank you so much. This is what you have to live [with], but you have to deal with that."

To make matters worse, City’s squad depth was tested further as Nico O'Reilly was forced off during the second half of the Leeds win with an ankle problem. The youngster has been a revelation for the club this term, and his potential absence adds to a growing casualty list at the Etihad. Guardiola remains focused on the bigger picture, however, insisting that Champions League qualification is the "main, main target for the club" as they enter the business end of the campaign.