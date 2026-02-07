Enzo Fernandez opens up on 'inspiration' from 'idol' Frank Lampard after ramping up goal output - but Argentine insists he 'doesn't like' comparisons to Chelsea legend

Fernandez also spoke about his improved goal-scoring rate this season, adding: "I've enjoyed being able to add goals and assists to my game. The coach gives me freedom. He gives me freedom to express myself in the last few metres of the pitch and I've been feeling good. We have a gameplan for each game and it's what Liam asks for. He gives us freedom in the final third and I try to get there, into the box, so my team-mates have another option. It's something I have worked on in training. But the most important thing, I think, is also being in a good condition physically to get into those last few metres in the box, because I play in midfield and I have to get up and down a lot in my position. I feel prepared for that now. I prepare myself for those moments. I've been trying for a long time to feel this way, to be as competitive as I am now. Consistency is very important. I'm giving 100 per cent every day, in every training session, in every match, and I think that leads to great results."

The midfielder, who has won Conference League and Club World Cup titles with Chelsea, also spoke of his desire to lift more trophies with the club, saying: "I'm grateful for the three years I've had at the club. It's gone from worse to better. Being here today makes me very happy. I want to keep winning things with the club, because that's what this shirt demands. I'm very connected to the club and I feel very good, so I hope to win a lot more trophies here."