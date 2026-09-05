Enzo Fernandez snubbed! Enzo Maresca confirms four new Man City captains as £125m record signing left out of leadership group

Manchester City’s new £125m man Fernandez has been hit with an early setback following his blockbuster move from Chelsea. Despite being a marquee arrival at the Etihad Stadium, City head coach Maresca has opted not to include the 2022 World Cup winner in his four-man captaincy group for the new campaign.

The Argentine midfielder officially joined the Citizens on deadline day, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract and stating he had 'always dreamed of being at a club as big as Man City' in a brutal dig at his former club. However, dreams of immediate leadership have been put on ice.



