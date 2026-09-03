Enzo Fernandez aims BRUTAL dig at Chelsea after completing 'dream' Man City move

Fernandez has officially swapped Stamford Bridge for the Etihad Stadium, and the Argentine midfielder has wasted little time in aiming a dig at his former club. Despite having won the Club World Cup during his stint with Chelsea, the 25-year-old suggested that joining Man City represents a significant step up in terms of the size and ambition of the institution he is now representing.

The former Benfica star was clear about his motivations for forcing through the move, telling City's official website: "I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of.

"I'm so happy to be here, enjoying these first few hours I've had at the club. I can already see just how big it is and we will enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together."



