'Enjoy a beer & don't look at the table!' - Fabian Hurzeler's brilliant message to Brighton fans as Seagulls demolish Crystal Palace in five-goal masterclass

Despite sitting on an impressive 16 points from a possible 21, Hurzeler wants the fanbase to stay grounded and relish the moment. He stressed the importance of switching off and celebrating the derby triumph over their fierce rivals.

"They shouldn't look at the table," Hurzeler said. "They should enjoy the night today without a mobile phone, enjoy a beer or something else and enjoy wearing the Seagulls' colours.

"I don't look at the table at the moment. So of course, positive results, negative results always create judgments, but in the end we need to focus on our performances and that's the only thing we can control and that's how we manage it."

Hurzeler elaborated on his coaching philosophy, noting that Brighton's priority is continuous improvement heading into a busy schedule. "Since I've been here, we always focus on performances no matter if you have a good or a bad run," he explained. "I think the main reason why we focus on performance is because we want to develop players and we want to develop ourselves as a club. And therefore, I think it's not the right moment to watch the table. The right moment is to watch the game back and try to improve and try to recover well because on Thursday, it's the next challenge."