'I'm a little angry' - Endrick reveals frustrations despite scoring vital goal for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Real Sociedad
Endrick was left frustrated despite scoring the winner for Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Real Sociedad.
- Endrick was frustrated even after scoring the winner for Real
- Madrid beat Real Sociedad 1-0
- Brazilian handed rare start for Madrid