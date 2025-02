This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It's a challenge to be part of Real Madrid' - Endrick opens up on lack of playing time at LaLiga giants LaLiga Endrick Real Madrid Real Madrid striker Endrick has had to deal with a lack of playing time during his debut season at the defending European champions. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick joined Madrid last summer

Has found it tough to get minutes

Teenager shared his feelings Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA GIR Match preview