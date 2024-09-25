This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EA Sports FC 25 best young players Lamine Yamal EndrickEA Sports/Getty/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

EA Sports FC 25 best young players: Top wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers on Career Mode

EA FCL. YamalEndrickP. CubarsiW. Zaire-EmeryA. GulerM. Tel

To help you get off to a good start on EA Sports FC 25, GOAL brings you the best wonderkids on the game.

EA Sports FC 25 is here and that means most of you will be diving straight into Career Mode.

Shop EA FC 25 on Amazon US
Visit store
Shop EA FC 25 on Amazon UK
Buy now

Identifying the next big thing in football before everyone else and developing them into world-class talent is deeply satisfying, but more importantly, it helps you carve the path to glory in FC 25. Whether you're in charge of a smaller team on a tight budget or a major player in soccer, finding high-potential young talent is a top priority.

Here, GOAL brings you the best young players and all the top wonderkids aged 20 and under that you simply need to sign on EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode, listed by position and potential.

KEY: POS = Position | CR = Current Rating | PR = Potential Rating

Essential FC 25 reading

Article continues below