Drop Jude Bellingham! England told who to pick in No.10 role at 2026 World Cup as Premier League star has ‘more of an influence’ than Real Madrid ‘Galactico’

Rogers replaced Bellingham in that contest and has been catching the eye at club level with Premier League high-fliers Villa. He has five goals and as many assists to his name this season, while Bellingham has recorded four efforts in each of those departments for Real.

Ex-England defender Phil Jones has told Sports Illustrated FC of why Rogers deserves to be selected ahead of a ‘Galactico’ from Santiago Bernabeu: “He would be my number 10 in the World Cup. I know it’s an unpopular decision, and I know he probably won’t because Jude Bellingham is at Real Madrid. Hopefully that doesn’t influence it, but I’m doubling down on it.

“I think [Rogers] has been the player who I’ve enjoyed watching the most over the last six months. I’ve really, really enjoyed his performance. I love the way he plays, I love his character, I love the way he handles himself on the pitch.

“He’s powerful, he’s quick, he’s strong, he scores goals left foot, right foot. I think he’s more powerful than Bellingham. I think at the minute he’s scoring more goals than Jude Bellingham. He’s having more of an influence on the game than Jude Bellingham.

“Listen, I love Jude Bellingham. I’d give my right arm to have been the player he is, so I’m not disputing that. But I just love the way [Rogers] is playing at the minute. If he carries on playing the way he’s playing and, touch wood, he doesn’t get injured, I can’t understand how he wouldn’t start for England in the World Cup. I can’t understand it.”

