More drama at Mason Greenwood's Marseille as furious supporters try to storm presidential suites at stadium amid club crisis

Stalemate against Strasbourg has left Marseille fourth in the Ligue 1 table, 12 points adrift of leaders Lens. They are working under the guidance of caretaker coach Jacques Abardonado following the dismissal of Roberto De Zerbi as manager on February 11.

The former Brighton boss was relieved of his duties in the wake of a 5-0 drubbing by arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique. Reports in France claimed that De Zerbi’s “relationship with his players had become strained and the Italian knew he was leaving”.

It is claimed that the Italian’s position had “become untenable”. Late-night talks were held regarding his future, with the decision ultimately taken to part ways.

RMC Sport, citing a ‘friend’ of De Zerbi, claimed that De Zerbi knew his time was up “on the evening of the match in Paris” - as he admitted afterwards to having “no answers” and that he “did not understand his team”.

De Zerbi is a demanding character and is said to have been left “devastated” by the attitude of his players following their demoralising Champions League exit - which came on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge on the final matchday.

He aired his frustration on a regular basis, with fans sharing those concerns. De Zerbi had been under contract until 2027, but Marseille said in an official statement that announced his departure: “Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management - the owner, president, director of football, and coach - it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team. This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season.

“Olympique de Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024/25 season. The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career.”