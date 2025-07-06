Douglas Luiz is on his way! Juventus tell midfielder to find new club this summer amid links with Man Utd swap deal and rival interest from Leeds and Nottingham Forest

Juventus have reportedly informed Douglas Luiz that he is free to leave the club this summer after just one underwhelming season at the Allianz Stadium. The Brazilian midfielder has already attracted interest from Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and even Manchester United amid talk of a potential swap deal with Jadon Sancho.

Brazilian midfielder failed to impress after €50m Villa switch

