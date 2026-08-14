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Djed Spence arrives in Italy for Inter medical ahead of €35m transfer from Tottenham
Spence touches down in Milan
Spence has arrived in Italy to finalise his blockbuster summer transfer to Inter. According to TuttoMercato, the Spurs defender landed in Milan late on Thursday night ahead of his scheduled medical with the Serie A giants on Friday. The two European clubs have reached a comprehensive agreement over a transfer fee worth an initial €31.5 million (£27m). The lucrative deal also includes various performance-related add-ons that could easily take the final package up to €35m (£30m).
Furthermore, Spurs have smartly retained a ten per cent sell-on clause for any future sale. Spence reportedly had absolutely no issues agreeing personal terms with the Italian heavyweights, signalling the end of his unpredictable four-year stint in north London.
Greeting media and fans in Italy
The 26-year-old was greeted by local media personnel and passionate supporters as he walked through the airport terminal in Milan. The transfer comes off the back of a truly sensational summer for the versatile full-back. Spence enjoyed a breakout 2026 World Cup campaign with England, featuring heavily for his country as the Three Lions ultimately reached the third-place play-off against France.
His excellent performances on the global stage firmly convinced Inter to make their decisive move. The Italian side had been actively searching the market for a high-profile replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who previously departed for Real Madrid in early July.
De Zerbi sanctions permanent Spurs exit
Spence leaves Tottenham after making 85 senior appearances and proudly claiming a Europa League winners' medal. However, his long-term pathway in north London was severely blocked ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
With first-choice right-back Pedro Porro recently signing a lucrative new contract and Andy Robertson arriving to provide elite cover on the left flank, starting opportunities were set to be incredibly limited. As a result, new Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi happily gave the green light for his permanent departure.
It marks the end of a deeply turbulent period for Tottenham. Spence played 44 times during a remarkably difficult last season for the English club, where they narrowly avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of the campaign.
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Preparing for a Serie A return
Friday's mandatory medical tests now stand as the final hurdle before Spence is officially unveiled at San Siro. Once the formalities are successfully completed, he will immediately integrate into his new surroundings and aggressively prepare for the upcoming Serie A campaign.
This exciting permanent move actually marks his second professional spell in Italian football. The defender previously spent a productive six months on loan at Genoa back in 2024, providing him with highly valuable experience of the rigorous tactical demands in Italy's top flight.
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