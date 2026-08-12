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Djed Spence said yes to Inter as Nerazzurri launch formal transfer bid for Tottenham star
Nerazzurri step up chase for Spence
Inter have entered the race to sign Spurs defender Spence, with the Italian giants lodging a formal opening bid for the 25-year-old. After a busy summer in the Premier League market, Spurs appear ready to facilitate a move for the full-back who has found himself down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi despite his impressive reputation on the international stage.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri have put a proposal worth over €30 million on the table as they look to bolster their defensive options for manager Christian Chivu. The bid signals Inter's serious intent to bring the former Nottingham Forest star back to Italy, where he previously spent time on loan with Genoa, following a summer of heavy investment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
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Agreement reached on personal terms
In a significant development for the transfer, Spence has given his green light to the move. Per GiveMeSports, the defender has reached a total agreement on personal terms with the Milan-based club, indicating his desire to test himself in Serie A once again.
Spurs, however, are expected to hold out for a slightly higher figure. While Inter's bid of €30m (£25.6m) is substantial, reports suggest that the north London club is demanding at least €35m (£30m) plus additional performance-related add-ons. The hierarchy at Tottenham is aware of the interest from other Premier League sides and is determined to secure a valuation that reflects the player's stock following a sensational World Cup campaign with England.
Tottenham's defensive overhaul
The potential departure of Spence comes amid a period of significant transition in the Tottenham defensive ranks. The club has been incredibly active during the current window, securing the arrivals of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke. Furthermore, first-choice right-back Pedro Porro has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract, further squeezing Spence's chances of regular first-team football.
With Robertson, Destiny Udogie, and Porro all currently ahead of him in the full-back rotation, a move abroad offers Spence the best opportunity to maintain his momentum.
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Rivals left behind in transfer race
While Inter are now the clear frontrunners, they weren't the only club monitoring Spence's situation this summer. Both Manchester United and Liverpool had been linked with the full-back at various points during the window. However, the interest from Anfield appears to have been overstated. Romano clarified that Liverpool's interest had been exaggerated and nothing was advanced between the two parties.
This has allowed Inter to steal a march on the competition and move into a decisive phase of the operation. With the player's approval already secured, the focus remains on the boardroom discussions between the two clubs.
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