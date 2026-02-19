Division, redundancies & massive managerial errors have defined Sir Jim Ratcliffe's time at Man Utd - but is there light at the end of the tunnel after two years to forget?

Two years on, Ratcliffe has neither shown the responsibility that comes with the role or taken United any closer to the top. His reign as the de-facto head of United's football operation has been highly eventful and generated a lot of noise, but much of it has been unwelcome.

His outspoken and factually incorrect comments about immigration in Britain last week put him on a collision course with multiple fan groups as well as the club itself, which has long championed inclusivity through its All Red All Equal initiative and positioned itself as a global club. United released a statement defending those values a day after Ratcliffe's interview with Sky News surfaced.

Ratcliffe has also managed to offend key stakeholders, such as Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, whom he has been working with on the club's proposed new stadium. And his comments, which Burnham described as "inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory" and said "go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood" threaten to undermine the new stadium project, which relies on local support and goodwill.

The co-owner's surprising and unnecessary remarks marked the lowest of many low points in his two year leadership of United, and as the INEOS chief prepares to enters a third year in control of the Red Devils' football operation, fans would be justified in wondering if his arrival has brought any good at all.