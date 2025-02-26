'It was difficult' - David Beckham admits he considered pulling Netflix documentary before release despite Man Utd legend & Inter Miami co-owner taking 'inspiration' from Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance'
David Beckham has admitted he found it "difficult" shooting his Netflix documentary and even considering pulling the plug before its release.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Beckham released award-winning doc in 2023
- Took inspiration from NBA legend Michael Jordan
- But found the process difficult and had second thoughts