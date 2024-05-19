Dele Alli slammed for 'poor showing' of not turning up to Everton's final home game of season as ex-Tottenham star is told first thing he needs to do after leaving Toffees Dele AlliPremier LeagueEvertonTottenham

Dele Alli has been criticised for not showing up to Everton’s final home game, with the ex-England star warned that he is wasting “marvellous talent”.