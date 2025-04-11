Dele Alli Lionel Messi Tottenham BarcelonaGetty
Chris Burton

'He'd always find that pass perfectly' - Dele Alli names Lionel Messi & Kevin De Bruyne as 'toughest opponents' faced in career with Como midfielder revealing 'a lot of respect' for duo

D. AlliL. MessiK. De BruynePremier LeagueComoTottenhamBarcelonaManchester CityChampions LeagueSerie A

Dele Alli has named Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne as his toughest opponents, with the ex-England midfielder having "a lot of respect" for the pair.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-England star graced the Champions League
  • Also starred for Tottenham in the Premier League
  • In the process of rebuilding his career in Italy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱