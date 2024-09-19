'Credit to him as well!' - David Raya hails Arsenal's goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana for guidance before incredible double save against Atalanta to rescue a point in Champions League opener
Arsenal have David Raya to thank after their draw against Atalanta in the Champions League but the Spaniard also praised the Gunners' keeping coach.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal draw 0-0 against Atalanta
- Raya makes a brilliant double save
- Hails coach Cana for the penalty save