Darwin Nunez to bring chaos factor back to Liverpool? Reds legend John Barnes explains what Andoni Iraola needs from first summer & transfer window at Anfield

Quizzed on whether the 26-year-old could still have a role to play at Anfield, Reds icon Barnes - speaking in association with viagogo and their ‘World Cuts’ campaign - told GOAL: “Not if Iraola doesn't want to play in that way. If he says, ‘I want to play in that way’, which Darwin Nunez will fit, then maybe so. But if he says, ‘I don't want to play in a chaotic fashion’, then Darwin Nunez is not meant to come back.

“It's not Jurgen Klopp. If Jurgen Klopp was there, he may say we want him back. Then maybe that would be the situation. In fact, he left when Jurgen Klopp was there anyway. So I don't know what the situation is with him.

“But what we have to do, the new manager, however he wants to play, quick, slow, chaotic, non-chaotic, slow in possession, dynamic, heavy metal, we have to do what the manager wants and back him. We can't live on the Jurgen Klopp legacy and say we have to go back to that.

“So Mo [Salah] was wrong in terms of what he said about non-negotiables, we have to play in this particular way. We have to give the manager his chance and say, however he wants to play, he's going to pick the players and we're going to back him.

“[Mikel] Arteta finished eighth in his first year, eighth in his second year, fifth in his third year. They backed him. You can see the outcome. Owners and chief executives and hierarchy don't sack managers, fans do. And the fans, unfortunately, lost faith in Arne Slot. So the decision had to be taken.

“Now if Iraola loses two or three matches in the first month, are we then going to sack him? Because when Man United got David Moyes, who's a good manager, went to Man United, because he didn't do what Fergie did, they got rid of him. Then Louis van Gaal, ‘Fergie would have done it this way’, they got rid of him. Jose Mourinho, ‘Fergie would have done it this way’.

“If you're going to hold on to Jurgen Klopp’s legacy, we're not going to get a manager who is going to come to Liverpool and be successful. Forget about that. Whichever manager comes in, we back him in whichever way he wants to play - slow, fast, quick, heavy metal, chaos, whatever. He makes the decisions, not the legacy of the past.”