According to British newspaper The Mirror, the 26-year-old has mutually terminated his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.
Translated by
Contract terminated: Liverpool's €85m striker set for free transfer this summer
Yet Nunez only moved from Liverpool FC to the Saudi Pro League last summer for €53 million. The Reds, however, had paid a then-club-record €85 million for the Uruguayan around four years ago, meaning he will be available on a free transfer for the coming season.
There is even talk of a Premier League return, with both Newcastle United and Chelsea FC reportedly monitoring the situation. So why did Al Hilal decide to cut its losses so abruptly?
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Nunez has been suspended.
Nunez saw his Saudi Pro League playing papers withdrawn in the winter window after Karim Benzema's move to Al Hilal. The league's foreign-player rule—capping each squad at ten foreigners, with eight over-20s and two under-20s—forced the decision.
Before the ban, Nunez had struggled to justify the lofty expectations: in 22 appearances he contributed nine goals and five assists. Since arriving in early February, Benzema has matched that goal tally and provided the same number of assists—but in just ten fewer outings.
For Nunez, the timing could not be worse, with the World Cup looming this summer. The 26-year-old has not played a competitive club match since 16 February. In the final group-stage outing of the AFC Champions League, when he was still eligible, Nunez netted twice. He was left out of the squad for the round-of-16 exit in April, making his place in the national team look increasingly uncertain. In the friendlies against England and Algeria at the end of March, he came on as a late substitute in both games, which should at least earn him a spot in the squad.