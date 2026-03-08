Daniel Levy & Joe Lewis accused of 'interfering' with Tottenham team selections as ex-Spurs manager makes sensational claim

Redknapp recalled a specific incident before a clash with Manchester United in 2010. In an interview with The Times, he recalled: "I’ve never told anybody this, at least I don’t think so. But you want to know what really happened to me at Tottenham? We played Man United at Old Trafford, October 2010, we were flying in the table.

"I’m on my way to Stansted Airport to fly up to Manchester and I get a phone call from Daniel. Now, Daniel never rung me on a Friday, never interfered with the team. Daniel said, ‘Hello, Harry. It’s Daniel.’ ‘Hello, Daniel,’ I said... ‘Who are you gonna play up front tomorrow?’ I said, ‘Robbie Keane.’ He said, ‘Robbie Keane?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Robbie Keane.’ Then he said, ‘Why don’t you speak with Rafael van der Vaart about who he wants to play with?

"I said, ‘What’s it got to do Rafael van der Vaart, Daniel? I pick the team, not Rafael van der Vaart.’ He said, ‘Well, I thought it’d be interesting to see what Rafa thought, you know.’ ‘No, not really,’ I said, ‘Robbie Keane’s playing.’"