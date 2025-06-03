CWC Watchability Guide: From PSG's high-octane style to Atletico Madrid's sleep-inducing play to Lionel Messi being Messi, must-see and must-miss teams - ranked

GOAL US offers a guide to which Club World Cup teams you'll want to tune in for - and who might be best to avoid

There are going to be a lot of games to watch at the Club World Cup - 63, crammed into 29 days, to be exact. The trick will be to figure out exactly which ones you should watch. Of course, the latter stages of the tournament will be good fun, with European teams likely facing each other in a mock Champions League of sorts.

But what about in the early days, the group stage play where two clubs you might not have ever heard of square off against each other? There are actually loads of reasons to tune into the so-called smaller teams. Equally, there is good reason to avoid some of the bigger names (looking at you, Juventus.)

With the tournament set to kick off is less than two weeks in stadiums across the United States, GOAL US presents the Club World Cup Watchability Guide, with some advice as to who to tune into - and who might be best to avoid.