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Cristiano Ronaldo return? Portugal boss Jorge Jesus issues huge update after captain sensationally quit Nations League camp
The door remains open for CR7
Portugal head coach Jesus insisted he had always planned to address the situation only after completing Sunday's run of four Nations League fixtures, where a 2-1 win over Norway sealed a quarter-final spot for the reigning champions. Speaking post-match, the tactician, who previously managed the 41-year-old at Al-Nassr, clarified that any decision regarding a return for the world-record marksman of 146 goals in 234 caps rests entirely with the forward himself.
Addressing the veteran's international future, Jesus said: "If he wants to, he'll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."
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Tensions boil over in camp
The friction began after the skipper started the opening 1-0 victory over Wales, only to be named on the bench in Norway and told he may or may not feature. The veteran attacker was visibly frustrated after spending the entire second half warming up without ever being brought on, marking the first time the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star had remained an unused substitute in a competitive international since 2008.
When Jesus subsequently confirmed in a press conference that the forward would not start against Denmark either, the captain sensationally walked out of the camp. Addressing his departure on social media, the Al-Nassr striker wrote: "In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated."
Team-mates react to captain's absence
In the skipper's absence, AC Milan forward Goncalo Ramos seized his opportunity, finding the net in all three starts while leading the line with the veteran out of the side. Yet despite that rich vein of form, the dressing room remains firmly behind their talisman, who previously captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and two Nations League titles.
Following Sunday's win over Norway, which sent them six points clear of Denmark at the top of the group, goalscorer Joao Cancelo told RTP: "Cristiano is our captain, the best player Portugal has ever had. Things will certainly end in the best way [with him] but the important thing is the four victories."
Team-mate Nuno Mendes added: "Any player who comes to the national team is welcome, obviously. If Cris returns, we'll be here to receive him with open arms."
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What comes next for Portugal?
Portugal return to action on November 14 to host Denmark in Group A4, before travelling to face Wales three days later. Having wrapped up four straight wins to book their place in the last eight, Jesus' side enjoy a commanding six-point lead at the top of the group. All eyes now turn to whether manager and captain can clear the air before the next squad announcement, or if Portugal must mount their title defence without their talisman.
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