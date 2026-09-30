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'In due time, I will tell the truth' - Cristiano Ronaldo issues defiant statement after abandoning Portugal squad
Ronaldo releases an official statement
According to a report from Marca, Ronaldo has confirmed his departure from the Portugal squad by issuing a direct statement on social media. His statement came shortly after manager Jorge Jesus held a press conference and emergency talks took place with the Portuguese Football Federation.
Ronaldo stated: "Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp." The exit comes just before a crucial Nations League fixture against Denmark.
Promising to reveal the exact truth
The relationship between the player and manager fractured when Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute during a 2-1 victory over Norway. Following the match, he headed straight down the tunnel.
In his social media post, Ronaldo promised full transparency regarding the fallout. He added: "In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always been fully committed. For now, it is time to wish Portugal and all my teammates, without exception, the very best of luck."
Tensions over playing time
The dispute centres on playing time and communication. Jesus opted to start Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos up front against Norway, with both players finding the back of the net. Despite warming up in the second half, Ronaldo remained on the bench.
Jesus later insisted he had informed his captain that he might not play. The manager declared: "I told the player he wasn't going to play. If I need you for 30 minutes, you'll play; if not, you won't. No player will make me change my mind."
- AFP
What is next for the captain?
Ronaldo has flown out of Copenhagen on his private jet, bound for Madrid. While this early departure removes him from the upcoming Nations League matches, it remains unclear whether the forward intends to permanently retire from international football, or simply step away while Jesus remains in charge.
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