‘Important that Cristiano Ronaldo understands this’ - Ex-Premier League boss explains how long CR7 can play in each Portugal game at 2026 World Cup

The debate surrounding Ronaldo's role in the national team has followed Roberto Martinez throughout his tenure, and it has reached a fever pitch ahead of the tournament in North America. While Ronaldo remains the focal point of the attack, Carvalhal suggests that a shift in strategy is necessary to preserve the veteran's energy for the games that matter most.

Speaking on the necessity of rotation, Carvalhal told Sky Sports: "The physical situation, if you ask me, the coach can manage better Cristiano. Do not play him every minute. Understand that he will be important for the next game. Maybe he can play just 60 or 70 minutes. This is the theory. But it is important that Ronaldo understands this. In practice, if Ronaldo feels in good condition to play 90 minutes in every game, then he will want to help the team be champions."