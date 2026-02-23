Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with Lionel Messi in MLS?! Ex-USMNT star explains why Inter Miami link-up could happen - but move would cause a 'mess'

Fans across the globe would love to see Ronaldo and Messi grace the same team before both head off into retirement, with it possible that a union could take place in South Florida. MLS Cup winners Inter Miami boast the ambition and funds to make a deal possible.

Quizzed on whether an agreement could be struck by the Herons, Ramos - speaking via online casinos in Canada - told GOAL: “I wouldn’t put it past them because I didn’t think they could have Messi and [Luis] Suarez and [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba, and how many other guys they have. I think it could happen. I don’t think it will. If Ronaldo comes here, he will likely end up in another team.”

Pressed on where that could be, with Ronaldo seeing a future in Hollywood blockbuster movies mooted, Ramos added: “It could be LA. It could be the LA Galaxy because LAFC have taken some of the headlines in LA. Maybe the Galaxy wants to get back to being on top. Ronaldo’s signing would certainly give them that exposure.”

Returning to the possibility of Ronaldo heading to Miami, and whether there would be any concerns regarding an ego clash alongside Argentine GOAT Messi, Ramos said: “I don’t think so. I think they are both old enough to know that now they just want to win games. They are both certainly winners. And by the way, Ronaldo is not definitely going to Miami.

“I would love to see that happen. How great would it be if these two guys can end up together - one or two years in Miami. I hope it happens. Will there be any issues in terms of how big their egos are? I think the only issue is going to be how these guys travel because it’s going to be a mess with the attention that this team would get.”