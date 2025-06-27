Cristiano Ronaldo's only FIFA Club World Cup appearance! Red Bull Salzburg react to Real Madrid defeat by posting video of petulant CR7 red card on social media

Red Bull Salzburg brutally mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after going down to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup by posting a video of from his Juventus days on social media. The forward was given the marching orders during a Champions League group stage encounter against Valencia in 2018 after he fouled defender Jeison Murillo. The Portuguese was furious and frustrated with the decision as he kept insisting his innocence.

Their CWC journey came to an end

Posted viral CR7 video on social media