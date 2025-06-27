Real Madrid player ratings vs. RB Salzburg: Vinicius Jr. finds his groove and Federico Valverde stands out as Los Blancos finish Club World Cup group stage with win

New manager Xabi Alonso got a much improved performance out of his side as they strolled into the last 16

Vinicius Jr had two goal involvements, and Real Madrid turned in a far more complete attacking performance as they saw off RB Salzburg with a comfortable 3-0 win in Philadelphia to round out their Club World Cup group stage effort in agreeable fashion.

Madrid were in command from the first minute. They looked a far more fluid side than in their first two contests, and needing an outright win to top the group, they showed, at times, how good this group may yet be. Vinicius Jr. was central to the effort, tucking in slightly off the left and constantly stretching the Salzburg defence. He scored the first, darting onto Bellingham's long pass, cutting inside and firing home with his weaker foot. He created the second soon after with a deft backheel that Federico Valverde gleefully slid into the bottom corner.

The second half was more of a controlled affair. Madrid had fewer attempts on target, but still created in moments. And when Salzburg applied pressure, Los Blancos were happy to soak it up and afforded the Austrian side pretty much nothing. Gonzalo Garcia rounded off the scoring shortly before full time with a delightful dink to put the game beyond doubt.

There were other positives, too. Antonio Rudiger looked something near his best in his first start following a knee operation in April. Dean Huijsen, 20, played with experience beyond his years. And Garcia - who seems destined to lose his spot once Mbappe returns in full - was an energetic presence up front. And perhaps best of all, the win gives Madrid a kind draw. They will take on Juventus next, in Miami on July 1, and avoid a presumptive matchup with another European giant until the semi-final. Group runner-up Al Hilal will be tasked with facing Manchester City the day before in Orlando.

There is a lot of work to do, and tougher tests will follow, but Alonso must be delighted with what he saw Thursday night.

