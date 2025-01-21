'Can't be having that!' - Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Man Utd team-mate calls out KSI for 'disrespecting' Wayne Bridge with John Terry jibes as he's tipped to step in for Misfits Boxing match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mate, Danny Simpson, has called out KSI after seeing a John Terry jibe aimed at Wayne Bridge.
- Ex-England star Bridge lined up to face KSI
- Has withdrawn from fight after in-ring taunt
- Simpson prepared to fill void on Misfits card