Cristiano Ronaldo would ‘bite your hand off’ for Man City transfer - with shock Club World Cup deal speculated on with Erling Haaland nursing ankle injury
Cristiano Ronaldo would, according to Teddy Sheringham, “bite your hand off” for the chance to represent Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola's side will be competing for global crown
- Special transfer window set to open before event
- United legend CR7 already linked with Inter Miami