Chris Burton

Coldplay get the Barcelona Clasico kit treatment! ‘Moon Music’ design revealed for Real Madrid clash – with limited edition glow-in-the-dark versions of special shirt being released

Following previous collaborations with The Rolling Stones and Drake, Coldplay are the latest musicians to get the Barcelona Clasico kit treatment.

  • Shirt to be worn at Bernabeu on October 26
  • Women's team to don it on November 2
  • Classic versions of special kit being released
