Club World Cup XI: Cole Palmer and Chelsea's dominant win over PSG saves tournament, Real Madrid are in fact not back, and frenzied fans overdeliver throughout the CWC

GOAL US looks at the key takeaways from both Chelsea's win over PSG in the final, as well as the Club World Cup overall

Finished.

The Club World Cup has, officially, come to an end. And it's been a bit of a whirlwind month. The football was pretty good, the teams were pretty interested (and interesting). The storylines were compelling. And while we probably didn't learn much about each individual side, it served as a fine barometer in which to position the clubs across the global soccer hierarchy, which is kind of the point at the end of the day.

The final itself made for good viewing. Everyone thought Chelsea were going to get destroyed. And then they simply decided to, well, not get destroyed. Instead, they ran out deserved winners, outthinking and outplaying the best team in world football. It was, in truth, the final slice of jeopardy the tournament needed to go from an interesting idea to something that will last.

Article continues below

GOAL US presents the Club World Cup XI, with key observations from the final and tournament overall.