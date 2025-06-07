United States v Bolivia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'It’s a chance for not just me but for everybody to step up' - Chris Richards views Christian Pulisic absence as leadership opportunity for USMNT squad

CONCACAF Gold CupCONCACAF Nations LeagueC. PulisicC. RichardsAC MilanUSA

The Crystal Palace defender has addressed the absence of the USMNT’s captain and emphasized that it presents a valuable opportunity for the squad

  • Richards ready to embrace expanded leadership responsibilities
  • Defender confident multiple players capable of filling performance gap
  • Crystal Palace star views situation as development opportunity ahead of home World Cup
