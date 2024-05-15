Chelsea Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: No one comes close to Cole Palmer after superb debut campaign

The Blues have endured another difficult campaign, but one player has shone brightest amid their continued struggles

Any optimistic Chelsea supporters who had hoped for a swift change in fortunes under Mauricio Pochettino this season will have been sorely disappointed. The Blues have been unable to fully shake off the malaise that engulfed them last season, regularly taking one step forward and two steps back.

There have been significant mitigating circumstances, though, with incessant injury problems depriving the Argentine tactician of various key players at one point or another. However, with the end of the 2023-24 campaign upon us, hope springs eternal; Chelsea have escaped the clutches of mid-table and are pushing for a return to Europe amid a late resurgence.

With the finish line in sight, GOAL has rated every Chelsea player's performance this season to figure out who should win the club's Player of the Season award...

