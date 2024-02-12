Another blow for Chelsea! Injury-plagued Benoit Badiashile set to miss Carabao Cup final after being sidelined for a month

Chelsea's injury problems have deepened once again with centre-back Benoit Badiashile sidelined for a month, ruling him out of the League Cup final.

  • Badiashile suffers groin injury
  • Hobbled off vs Aston Villa
  • Set to miss League Cup final

