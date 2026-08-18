Chelsea set new eye-watering price tag for Pedro Neto as Al-Hilal agree personal terms to hijack Man City and Arsenal move

While Premier League heavyweights have been circling, it is Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal who have made the most decisive move. Reports suggest that Neto has already approved the move to Al-Hilal, having privately struck an agreement on personal terms. The Riyadh-based outfit is reportedly ready to offer a fee in the region of €60m (£51m), though this falls significantly short of the new valuation Chelsea have communicated to the market this week.

The Portuguese international's representatives have yet to officially comment on the links to the Middle East, but the development has put domestic rivals on high alert. If Chelsea do sanction a sale, it would leave them with limited time to find a replacement before the deadline.



